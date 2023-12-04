Newly reopened Tolson Center impacting the community on all levels

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A newly revamped community center is helping to create outlets for the people of Elkhart after being closed for a year and a half.

Tolson Center has been a staple of the Elkhart community, since it was established in 1991 by the late Herbert and Ruth Tolson.

After years of uncertainty and debate over the future of Tolson, it was designated as an independent non-profit.

With the help of the community and nearly two years of construction, the center has reopened as a safe outlet for all.

The grand opening of the Tolson Center happened last Thursday, with hundreds of people, both young and old coming to experience the newly reopened center.

“It was an emotional day but also just a joyous day,” said Breanna Allen, Executive Director at Tolson Center. “Knowing that we have a re-imagined center coming back in our neighborhood, to be able to impact not only young people. Which historically we have served, but adults, seniors, and the entire family. There’s much excitement, were ready to get to work and have our community join us.”

The center will be providing free programs of all kinds that will help families at all levels.

Some of the programs include academic book drives, Special Olympic sessions, computer coding workshops, career growth, senior living seminars, and of course two full sized basketball courts to get all the kids in!

You can find a full list of programs here.

“We wanted (Tolson) to be a one stop shop,” said Allen. “We wanted it to be a community hub, a place where those in the neighborhood, and across the city can come and get resources, have access to activities at low, to no cost. And just find something for them.”

The Tolson Center is all about creating access for the community, and more specifically opportunities for the Benham neighborhood, a historically black neighborhood that has over 30 years of history with the center.

“As we reimagine what this center can do for the community, it is going to spark transformation not just here in the Tolson Center, but the neighborhood abroad. There are plans in place, over the next 10 or plus years, we’ll start to see changes around new housing opportunities. Other economic opportunities, and hopefully building some businesses.”

If you’re interested in getting involved with volunteering at the Tolson Center click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.