Muffet McGraw talks upcoming statue dedication, book on women and leadership

By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Muffet McGraw may have stepped down from coaching the Notre Dame women’s basketball team, but she seems to be just as busy as ever!

One thing that’s on her calendar is a statue dedication right outside the place she called home for 33 seasons.

Muffet joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about her statue, which is set to make its debut ahead of Notre Dame’s home game on Dec. 17 against Purdue.

The Notre Dame coaching legend also took some time to talk about her book, “Expect More!: Dare to Stand Up and Stand Out.” The book, which was published in 2021 is an uplifting read about women and leadership.

You can watch Tricia and Muffet’s full conversation in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...

No. 16 Notre Dame to play No. 19 Oregon State in Sun Bowl

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
After hours of waiting, Notre Dame football fans have finally learned who and where the Irish will play in their bowl game this season.

College

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...

Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida State left out

Updated: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The final season of the four-team College Football Playoff turned out to be the most controversial with an unprecedented snub.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s soccer moves onto College Cup semis with penalty kick shootout win over IU

Updated: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:11 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
A sold-out crowd was on hand to watch the Irish reach the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons.

College

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates with head coach Jim Harbaugh after the...

No. 2 Michigan beats No. 16 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title

Updated: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
With coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the first time in four weeks, the Wolverines routed the Hawkeyes to win three straight outright conference crowns for the first time in school history.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) defends Notre Dame guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half...

Notre Dame men fall to No. 8 Miami 62-49 in ACC opener

Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
The loss marks Notre Dame’s 21st consecutive loss in true road games against ranked teams.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....

A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal

Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame football team, you’ve likely noticed that several Irish players entered the transfer portal this week.

College

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti watches as his team plays against Coastal Carolina...

Indiana Hoosiers agree to deal with Curt Cignetti as new football coach

Updated: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Cignetti spent the past five seasons at James Madison, where he presided over an FCS powerhouse and then over one of the most successful transitions to FBS in NCAA history.

Notre Dame

No. 18 Notre Dame women top No. 20 Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The Irish rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Tennessee 74-69.

Notre Dame

Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...

Duke QB Riley Leonard enters transfer portal, could be a Notre Dame target

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have three younger scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but they are all unproven.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men fall to South Carolina 65-53 in ACC/SEC Challenge

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish trailed by only three at halftime, but the Gamecocks used the second half to distance themselves.