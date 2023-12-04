Muffet McGraw talks upcoming statue dedication, book on women and leadership

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Muffet McGraw may have stepped down from coaching the Notre Dame women’s basketball team, but she seems to be just as busy as ever!

One thing that’s on her calendar is a statue dedication right outside the place she called home for 33 seasons.

Muffet joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about her statue, which is set to make its debut ahead of Notre Dame’s home game on Dec. 17 against Purdue.

The Notre Dame coaching legend also took some time to talk about her book, “Expect More!: Dare to Stand Up and Stand Out.” The book, which was published in 2021 is an uplifting read about women and leadership.

