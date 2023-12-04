Missing South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department says Benjamin Cannon was located overnight and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 44-year-old man.

Benjamin Cannon was last seen last Friday, Dec. 1, wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, an orange hoodie, and a black scarf.

Police say Cannon is 5′8″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and wears plastic-frame glasses.

According to police, he may be in need of medical attention and/or medication.

If you have any information about Cannon’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.