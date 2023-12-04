First Alert Weather: Damp weather continues Monday. Light snow Tuesday

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered light showers/drizzle throughout the day. High around 40F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 32F. Wind light and variable. Snow accumulation under 1 inch. NO direct road impacts from light snow outside of some slush on elevated surfaces/bridges and low visibility.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers mainly during the morning and early afternoon. High 38F. Low 30F. Wind Se turning N 5-10 mph. Snow accumulation under 1 inch. NO direct road impacts from light snow outside of some slush on elevated surfaces/bridges and low visibility.

WEDNESDAY: Watch for a few patches of black ice Wednesday morning with any light lake effect snow showers. Going dry in the afternoon with peeks of sun by late day. High around 40F. Low 32F. Wind W at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After Tuesday’s system, temps rise into the late week ahead of next weekend’s low pressure. Highs could reach near 50 degrees by Thu-Fri, but next weekend looks to return to gray and soggy weather, with another chance of wintry weather by next Sunday.

