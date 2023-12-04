Advertise With Us

6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old from Middlebury dies in Toll Road crash
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Man in custody after leading multi-state chase in stolen police car
Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida State left out
Stevie Bradley
Elkhart man’s convictions overturned due to missed speedy trial deadline

Latest News

FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. A former American...
Former US ambassador arrested in Florida, accused of serving as an agent of Cuba, AP source says
From left, 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry...
It’s Kennedy Center Honors time for a crop including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick
South Bend Record Show holds last event of 2023