2nd Chance Pet: Otter

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County says this week’s 2nd Chance Pet will make for a great family dog!

Sarah Stanton joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Otter. He’s a 1-year-old, so he’s still a playful puppy! However, Stanton says he is potty trained.

Otter would likely do best in a home where he’s the only dog. To learn more about Otter and to see if this adorable pup is a good fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Otter or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

