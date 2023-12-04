2 injured in shooting on Miami Street

Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of...
Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of Miami Street on reports of a shooting.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night on South Bend’s southeast side.

Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of Miami Street on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two victims who were both taken to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

