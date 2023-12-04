2 injured in shooting on Miami Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night on South Bend’s southeast side.

Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of Miami Street on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two victims who were both taken to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

