Officials identify Middlebury teen who died in Toll Road crash

(WVVA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Middlebury is dead after police say he crashed his truck early Sunday morning on the Indiana Toll Road.

According to Indiana State Police, deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were called around 6 a.m. to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a wooded area near the County Road 10 overpass for the Toll Road. When they arrived, they found a 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees that appeared to come from the Toll Road.

Investigators believe the truck was heading west on the Toll Road when it ran off the north side of the road, crashed through the guardrail near mile marker 87.7, and rolled before coming to rest.

The driver, identified on Monday morning as 18-year-old Mauro Cesar Amaya Reyes, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. According to police, excessive speed and alcohol likely played a role in it. They also believe Reyes wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The right lane of the Toll Road was closed in the area for multiple hours for the investigation. Police say it reopened around 9 a.m.

EARLIER REPORTING:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

