No. 16 Notre Dame to play No. 19 Oregon State in Sun Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After hours of waiting, Notre Dame football fans have finally learned who and where the Irish will play in their bowl game this season.

It was announced just before 6 p.m. on Sunday that Notre Dame (9-3) will head to El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 29, to face Oregon State (8-4) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

The Irish are No. 16 (No. 15 AP) in the new College Football Playoff poll, while the Beavers are No. 19 (No. 21 AP). Oregon State was a dark horse for the Pac-12 championship game before closing its regular season with back-to-back losses to Washington and Oregon.

The Fighting Irish are 0-2 all-time against the Beavers. The two teams last met in the 2004 Insight Bowl, where Oregon State prevailed 38-21. The other matchup was the 2001 Sun Bowl, where the Beavers walloped the Irish 41-9.

Meanwhile, it’s the second time Notre Dame has appeared in the Sun Bowl. The last was back in 2010 when the Irish beat Miami 33-17. It’s also a notable game in the Sun Bowl’s history, as it had the largest attendance ever with over 54,000 people.

It’s the seventh straight season that the Irish are headed to a bowl game, and a win would get them to double digit wins on the season for the first time since 2021 under Brian Kelly.

