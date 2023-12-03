No. 16 Notre Dame to play No. 19 Oregon State in Sun Bowl

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After hours of waiting, Notre Dame football fans have finally learned who and where the Irish will play in their bowl game this season.

It was announced just before 6 p.m. on Sunday that Notre Dame (9-3) will head to El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 29, to face Oregon State (8-4) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

The Irish are No. 16 (No. 15 AP) in the new College Football Playoff poll, while the Beavers are No. 19 (No. 21 AP). Oregon State was a dark horse for the Pac-12 championship game before closing its regular season with back-to-back losses to Washington and Oregon.

The Fighting Irish are 0-2 all-time against the Beavers. The two teams last met in the 2004 Insight Bowl, where Oregon State prevailed 38-21. The other matchup was the 2001 Sun Bowl, where the Beavers walloped the Irish 41-9.

Meanwhile, it’s the second time Notre Dame has appeared in the Sun Bowl. The last was back in 2010 when the Irish beat Miami 33-17. It’s also a notable game in the Sun Bowl’s history, as it had the largest attendance ever with over 54,000 people.

It’s the seventh straight season that the Irish are headed to a bowl game, and a win would get them to double digit wins on the season for the first time since 2021 under Brian Kelly.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...

Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida State left out

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The final season of the four-team College Football Playoff turned out to be the most controversial with an unprecedented snub.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s soccer moves onto College Cup semis with penalty kick shootout win over IU

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A sold-out crowd was on hand to watch the Irish reach the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons.

College

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates with head coach Jim Harbaugh after the...

No. 2 Michigan beats No. 16 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
With coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the first time in four weeks, the Wolverines routed the Hawkeyes to win three straight outright conference crowns for the first time in school history.

Notre Dame

Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) defends Notre Dame guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half...

Notre Dame men fall to No. 8 Miami 62-49 in ACC opener

Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
The loss marks Notre Dame’s 21st consecutive loss in true road games against ranked teams.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....

A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal

Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame football team, you’ve likely noticed that several Irish players entered the transfer portal this week.

College

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti watches as his team plays against Coastal Carolina...

Indiana Hoosiers agree to deal with Curt Cignetti as new football coach

Updated: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Cignetti spent the past five seasons at James Madison, where he presided over an FCS powerhouse and then over one of the most successful transitions to FBS in NCAA history.

Notre Dame

No. 18 Notre Dame women top No. 20 Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The Irish rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Tennessee 74-69.

Notre Dame

Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...

Duke QB Riley Leonard enters transfer portal, could be a Notre Dame target

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have three younger scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but they are all unproven.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men fall to South Carolina 65-53 in ACC/SEC Challenge

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish trailed by only three at halftime, but the Gamecocks used the second half to distance themselves.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 17 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish moved up one spot from No. 18 to No. 17 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night after they blew Stanford out on Saturday.