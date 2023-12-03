Advertise With Us

Middlebury man killed in Toll Road crash

LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle...
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash at 5:14 p.m.(WVVA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old Middlebury man is dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 87.

According to Indiana State Police, deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a vehicle that crashed into an area near the CR 10 overpass for the Toll Road around 6 am Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees that appeared to come from the Toll Road, to which ISP then responded.

The early investigation says the Dodge was heading westbound on the Toll Road when it ran off the north side of the road, crashed through the guardrail near mile marker 87.7, and rolled before coming to rest where the car was later found.

The Middlebury man who was driving the car was ejected during the crash, and pronounced dead at the scene. The right lane of the Toll Road was closed for multiple hours for the investigation before reopening around 9 a.m. this morning.

Police believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, they also believe a seatbelt was not being worn at the time of the crash as well as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Man in custody after leading multi-state chase in stolen police car
Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal
Stevie Bradley
Elkhart man’s convictions overturned due to missed speedy trial deadline
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
17-year-old injured in Mishawaka shooting
First Alert Weather: Rainy Weather Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Damp Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, December 3, 2023
Irish men’s soccer moves onto College Cup semis with penalty kick shootout win over IU
Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates with head coach Jim Harbaugh after the...
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 16 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title
Ice skating season at the Ironworks kicks off at Mishawaka’s Winterfest