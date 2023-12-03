Middlebury man killed in Toll Road crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old Middlebury man is dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 87.

According to Indiana State Police, deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a vehicle that crashed into an area near the CR 10 overpass for the Toll Road around 6 am Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees that appeared to come from the Toll Road, to which ISP then responded.

The early investigation says the Dodge was heading westbound on the Toll Road when it ran off the north side of the road, crashed through the guardrail near mile marker 87.7, and rolled before coming to rest where the car was later found.

The Middlebury man who was driving the car was ejected during the crash, and pronounced dead at the scene. The right lane of the Toll Road was closed for multiple hours for the investigation before reopening around 9 a.m. this morning.

Police believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, they also believe a seatbelt was not being worn at the time of the crash as well as the investigation continues.

