Irish men’s soccer moves onto College Cup semis with penalty kick shootout win over IU

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s soccer team is College Cup bound for the third time in program history after defeating Indiana in a thriller on Saturday night that was decided by penalty kicks.

The Irish took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute after senior forward Daniel Russo found the back of the net, but the Hoosiers tied it up with a goal from Patrick McDonald in the 62nd minute.

The match remained tied at 1-1 after two overtime periods, forcing a penalty kick shootout where Notre Dame bested IU 5-4. Russo scored the game-clinching PK to punch Notre Dame’s ticket to the final four in Louisville next weekend.

“I’ve practiced this in the pen about a hundred times over and over consistently, and I hit the same spot. And to be honest, I knew it was going in,” Russo said after the match.

A sold-out crowd was on hand to watch the Irish reach the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons.

“Never had this in my time at Notre Dame, and I’ve been a part of a lot of games at Notre Dame, and this crowd was amazing,” said Irish head coach Chad Riley. “I don’t think we’ve ever had this many students at a game. It was big reason we were able to do what we did.”

Notre Dame (12-2-6) will take on Oregon State in the semifinals of the College Cup on Friday, Dec. 8, at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. The match will air on ESPNU.

The Fighting Irish last won a national championship in 2013.

