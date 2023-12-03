Ice skating season at the Ironworks kicks off at Mishawaka’s Winterfest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are lacking in holiday spirit, the Mishawaka waterfront might have been the place to get a boost in merriment on Saturday evening.

The Ironworks Ice Rink kicked off its skating season with the free annual Winterfest. In addition to ice skating, folks had the opportunity to get their picture taken with everyone from the Grinch and Olaf to Santa and assorted elves.

Those associated with the rink say the place has been a Mishawaka shot in the arm.

“I think that it’s important to have something so eventful that everyone can participate in, and that people find fun,” said Ayla Koehler, rink guard. “So, I think that having [this event] in the middle of Mishawaka, downtown Mishawaka, it’s great that they’re making it evolve into such a nice place.”

Axe throwing, face painting, ice carving, and food were also part of Saturday night’s event.

To reserve a skating time or to learn more about the Ironworks Ice Rink, click here.

