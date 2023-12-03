First Alert Weather: Rainy Weather Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies expected to remain into the overnight with rain beginning before sunrise. Low 36F.

TOMORROW: Rainy conditions for most of the day with highs remaining near average and rain finally giving way by the afternoon. Accumulations near a quarter to half inch. Rain chances 70%. High 43F. Winds W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Another cool, cloudy day with low rain chances all day long, temps possibly hitting the freezing mark late overnight. Rain chances 20%. Low 34F. High 42F. Winds W 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another system will move through on Tuesday that could bring some wintry mix, but with temperatures barely below freezing and afternoon temps near 40 degrees, impacts will be sparse, if any. We see a nice warm up into the late week with highs getting close to 50 by Thu-Fri. Models have also been spitting out another wintry mix system next weekend, but data varies widely from model to model, but details will get ironed out in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.