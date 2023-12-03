First Alert Weather: Rainy Weather Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday

Our Cloudy, Wet Pattern Continues - Turning Warmer Late Next Week
First Alert Weather: Rainy Weather Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Tuesday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies expected to remain into the overnight with rain beginning before sunrise. Low 36F.

TOMORROW: Rainy conditions for most of the day with highs remaining near average and rain finally giving way by the afternoon. Accumulations near a quarter to half inch. Rain chances 70%. High 43F. Winds W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Another cool, cloudy day with low rain chances all day long, temps possibly hitting the freezing mark late overnight. Rain chances 20%. Low 34F. High 42F. Winds W 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another system will move through on Tuesday that could bring some wintry mix, but with temperatures barely below freezing and afternoon temps near 40 degrees, impacts will be sparse, if any. We see a nice warm up into the late week with highs getting close to 50 by Thu-Fri. Models have also been spitting out another wintry mix system next weekend, but data varies widely from model to model, but details will get ironed out in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers Departing this Afternoon; Sunny Sunday!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Isolated storms will be possible through the night