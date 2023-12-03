Dickinson holds middle school holiday basketball tournament with bigger purpose

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A first-of-its-kind basketball tournament featuring local middle schools took place on Saturday.

Dickinson Fine Arts Academy hosted the inaugural holiday tournament at Clay High School. The event was so big that organizers needed both Clay’s main and auxiliary gyms for all the action.

Kenny Jones, athletic director and head boys’ basketball coach at Dickinson, tells 16 News Now the competition had a much bigger purpose.

“This event is in light of our city coming together, making a name for themself in basketball,” Jones said. “I wanted to bring everyone together, have a fun community event in light of some recent tragedies we had in our city. I just wanted to show the good side of South Bend and what we can do when we come together and work together.”

Seven teams took part in the tournament, with Jefferson Traditional Middle School winning it all.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.