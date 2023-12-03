Community supports South Bend-area entrepreneurs at ‘Be Your Own Santa’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens came out to Ignition Park on Saturday to support and shop with Michiana entrepreneurs.

It was all part of an event called the “Be Your Own Santa” event. The vendors are part of the South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program (SBEAP), in which participants are from low-income or adverse backgrounds and have or are on their way to establishing sustainable businesses.

Live music filled the air, and there was a bunch of outstanding food. Attendees posed for holiday photos while merchants showed their wares in an array of retail booths.

It’s the second year for the event, and both organizers and participants in SBEAP say they’re appreciative of the community’s support.

“The community supports us in lots of ways. The key thing is coming out for this, and we do a couple of these a year, but this is the big one,” said Michael Morris, director of SBEAP. “The community also works as mentors for some of these entrepreneurs.”

“It feels like we have a lot of support, which is something that we need,” said Christina M. Williams, CEO of Classy Photo Booth. “People need to know that we are out here.”

The event wrapped up at 2 p.m., but you can still support local business in the South Bend area every day of the year.

For more information on SBEAP, click here.

