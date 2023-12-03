Buchanan police hold annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event at Walmart

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Kids got to shop ‘til they dropped Saturday morning at Walmart in Niles Township as part of the Buchanan Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

This year, the cops teamed up with firefighters to shop with 21 youngsters in need from Buchanan Community Schools. Each child received a $200 Walmart gift card to be used on toys, family gifts, and other needed items.

When they arrived at Walmart, they were paired up with a law enforcement officer or first responder to shop with.

“When you talk about law enforcement, first responders, we’re always doing things, dealing with the negatives,” explained Buchanan Police Chief Harvey Burnett. “And so, this is one of those that is very positive, where we’re actually doing what we’re called to do, which is serve and serve the community.”

Each first responder had a calculator to make sure the youngsters took full advantage of their $200 budget while shopping. Some kids left with big items, like TVs, games, and hoverboards, as well as new shoes and clothes.

The money for this program is donated by local businesses. Walmart donated $25 for each child as well.

