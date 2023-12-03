18-year-old from Middlebury dies in Toll Road crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Middlebury is dead after police say he crashed his truck early Sunday morning on the Indiana Toll Road.

According to Indiana State Police, deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were called around 6 a.m. to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a wooded area near the County Road 10 overpass for the Toll Road. When they arrived, they found a 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees that appeared to come from the Toll Road.

Investigators believe the truck was heading west on the Toll Road when it ran off the north side of the road, crashed through the guardrail near mile marker 87.7, and rolled before coming to rest.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Middlebury, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. According to police, excessive speed and alcohol likely played a role in it. They also believe the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The right lane of the Toll Road was closed in the area for multiple hours for the investigation. Police say it reopened around 9 a.m.

