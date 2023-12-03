18-year-old from Middlebury dies in Toll Road crash

(WVVA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Middlebury is dead after police say he crashed his truck early Sunday morning on the Indiana Toll Road.

According to Indiana State Police, deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were called around 6 a.m. to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a wooded area near the County Road 10 overpass for the Toll Road. When they arrived, they found a 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees that appeared to come from the Toll Road.

Investigators believe the truck was heading west on the Toll Road when it ran off the north side of the road, crashed through the guardrail near mile marker 87.7, and rolled before coming to rest.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Middlebury, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. According to police, excessive speed and alcohol likely played a role in it. They also believe the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The right lane of the Toll Road was closed in the area for multiple hours for the investigation. Police say it reopened around 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, December 3, 2023

First Alert Forecast - Sunday, December 3, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

Notre Dame

Irish men’s soccer moves onto College Cup semis with penalty kick shootout win over IU

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A sold-out crowd was on hand to watch the Irish reach the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons.

College

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates with head coach Jim Harbaugh after the...

No. 2 Michigan beats No. 16 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
With coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline for the first time in four weeks, the Wolverines routed the Hawkeyes to win three straight outright conference crowns for the first time in school history.

Community

Ice skating season at the Ironworks kicks off at Mishawaka’s Winterfest

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In addition to ice skating, folks had the opportunity to get their picture taken with everyone from the Grinch and Olaf to Santa and assorted elves.

Latest News

Community

Dickinson holds middle school holiday basketball tournament with bigger purpose

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A first-of-its-kind basketball tournament featuring local middle schools took place on Saturday at Clay High School.

Business

Community supports South Bend-area entrepreneurs at ‘Be Your Own Santa’ event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The vendors are part of the South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program (SBEAP).

Community

Buchanan police hold annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event at Walmart

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Each child received a $200 Walmart gift card to be used on toys, family gifts, and other needed items.

News

Irish men’s soccer moves onto College Cup semis with penalty kick shootout win over IU

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ice skating season at the Ironworks kicks off at Mishawaka’s Winterfest

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Buchanan police hold annual 'Shop with a Cop' event at Walmart

Updated: 13 hours ago