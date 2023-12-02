Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots, Michiana!

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - We had another successful Toys for Tots collection drive here in Michiana, and it was all thanks to your support!

This is our 29th year in a row helping the Marines make sure there’s something under the tree for thousands of kids around Michiana, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year.

With your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect more than 528,000 toys for children in Michiana. We don’t have the finals numbers just yet, but we certainly added a lot to that number on Saturday morning, as the community came out in droves to our drop-off locations in South Bend, Elkhart, Warsaw, and Stevensville!

And if you missed our collection drive, it’s not too late! You can still drop off toys at a number of collection locations right now throughout Michiana wherever you see Toys for Tots collection bins. You can also drop off toys at The WNDU-TV Studios (54516 State Road 933, South Bend).

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can find more information at the official Toys for Tots website. You can even donate online and direct your gift to the local Toys for Tots campaign in your area.

Other Frequently Asked Questions about Toys for Tots

What kind of toy would you like me to donate?

Any new, unwrapped toy will be appreciated. Keep in mind, toys for younger children and older children are often in high demand. So, please consider these types of toys as you make your toy selections.

As a business leader, what can I do to help the Toys for Tots drive?

You play a key role by allowing the Marines to place collection bins in your stores and by bringing the toys you’ve collected so far to one of the drop off locations.

Who gets the toys that are donated locally?

Local kids get the toys. For example, toys donated in the St. Joseph County area are distributed to children in the St. Joseph County area.

Who distributes the toys?

As Christmas nears, Marines distribute toys themselves and enlist the aid of local social service agencies and churches to help out during the Christmas season.

If I need a toy, who do I contact?

WNDU-TV works with Toys for Tots programs in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Kosciusko counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan. For toy distribution information, click on the links below.

Where can I get more details about the Toys for Tots program?

Visit the official Toys for Tots website.

