South Bend lawyer recalls Sandra Day O’Connor’s visit to St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor passed away today at the age of 93.

O’Connor was the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice, but her life after serving on the highest court in the land brought her right here to South Bend.

She received a handwritten letter from local attorney and former Indiana Bar Association president Mitch Heppenheimer asking Justice O’Connor to visit St. Joseph County to resolve an issue surrounding merit selection of judges.

Judges are either elected or selected and at the time, the state legislature attempted to overturn how St. Joseph County and Lake County appoint Superior Court judges.

O’Connor then spoke to a packed house at the Palais Royale here in South Bend for about 20 minutes, and Heppenheimer says she fielded questions and answered every single one.

Hundreds of members of the St. Joseph County Bar Association were in attendance.

“She had two passions in life; one was civic education, civics, teaching people how government works, and the other was merit selection,” says Mitch Heppenheimer, Attorney at Law at Heppenheimer Law. “She was a very strong supporter of merit selection. It was amazing; I wrote this justice a letter, a lawyer from South Bend, Indiana, and her response was immediate. We talked on the phone, she called me and we talked for 45 minutes about the situation, and I finally asked her at the end of the conversation, “Are you willing to come here?” And she said, “Absolutely.”

Heppenheimer says that O’Connor’s influence had a direct impact on then-Indiana Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels’ decision to veto the state legislature’s attempt.

He also recalled the story of when she agreed to speak in South Bend. Heppenheimer says he offered to have her flown out to South Bend from her home in Arizona, but she refused and flew commercial sitting in coach, carrying her own bag when she walked off the plane.

WNDU senior reporter Mark Peterson covered O’Connor’s visit back on April 22, 2009.

