Notre Dame men fall to No. 8 Miami 62-49 in ACC opener

Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) defends Notre Dame guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half...
Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) defends Notre Dame guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORAL GALBES, Fla. (AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team lost its conference opener on Saturday afternoon, falling at the hands of No. 8 Miami 62-49 on the road.

J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1 ACC). Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Braeden Shrewsberry’s 3-pointer with 7:25 left in the first half put Notre Dame up 20-19. But Miami (6-1, 1-0 ACC) took the lead right back with a 12-0 run. That run put the Hurricanes on top to stay, though the game remained relatively close until the end.

Miami held the Irish to 29% shooting and 19% on 3-pointers.

The loss marks Notre Dame’s 21st consecutive loss in true road games against ranked teams. It’s a stretch that began, fittingly, with a 79-70 loss at Miami on Feb. 3, 2016.

The Fighting Irish return home to host Western Michigan on Tuesday. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

