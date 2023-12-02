Notre Dame men fall to No. 8 Miami 62-49 in ACC opener

CORAL GALBES, Fla. (AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team lost its conference opener on Saturday afternoon, falling at the hands of No. 8 Miami 62-49 on the road.

J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1 ACC). Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

Braeden Shrewsberry’s 3-pointer with 7:25 left in the first half put Notre Dame up 20-19. But Miami (6-1, 1-0 ACC) took the lead right back with a 12-0 run. That run put the Hurricanes on top to stay, though the game remained relatively close until the end.

Miami held the Irish to 29% shooting and 19% on 3-pointers.

The loss marks Notre Dame’s 21st consecutive loss in true road games against ranked teams. It’s a stretch that began, fittingly, with a 79-70 loss at Miami on Feb. 3, 2016.

The Fighting Irish return home to host Western Michigan on Tuesday. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. EST.

