Michiana officials focused on prevention & education on World AIDS Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - World AIDS Day is a reminder of how far we’ve come in our understanding and treatment of those living with HIV and AIDS.

Health officials are using the day to remember those we’ve lost and as a call to action for safe sex practices.

HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, which attacks the body’s immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome or AIDS.

When AIDS was first recognized in 1981, there was little understanding of how this disease was transmitted, and that created a stigma that, in turn, unfairly targeted the LGBTQ community.

“A lot of people in the early days before we had adequate blood screenings and things like that, that’s how people did acquire the disease, and it is sexually transmitted, and we all have sex, not just gay people, but straight people also have sex, and that’s how it can be transmitted, said H.R. Jung, executive director of The LGBTQ Center in Michiana.”

In 1984, 13-year-old Kokomo, Indiana native Ryan White, was diagnosed with AIDS, and less than six years later, he died due to complications from the disease.

“It’s interesting to bring up Ryan White,” Jung said. “I grew up at the same time that Ryan White was at school in Kokomo and then down at Hamilton Heights. I lived in Tipton, which was right between those two schools, and it was a prominent conversation piece, but I also remember how demonized Ryan White was during that time in Central Indiana. It was a very horrific time for him to grow up through that, but because he was a young person who did not contract this disease through sexual intercourse, this was through a blood transfusion because he was hemophiliac, and this really proved that this was not just a ‘gay person’s disease,’ anybody can get this, and that’s why it’s important to put more into research into better blood screenings, better ways to test for, better medications to treat the disease.”

According to the World Health Organization, around 40 million people have died from HIV since the start of the epidemic in the early 1980s. At the end of 2022, about 39 million people reported living with HIV.

“There was a large portion of time in the 80s where those who were diagnosed with HIV, people didn’t want to touch them because they were afraid that that’s how that could be transmitted,” Jung said. “We’ve come a long way. We understand that there are very specific as to how this disease can be transmitted, and there are ways to mitigate that.”

Those who have died and are living with HIV do not solely belong to the LGBTQ community; if you engage in unprotected sex or use drugs by way of injection, you are at risk.

“And the call to action, I would say, is to get tested,” Jung said. “If you’ve not been tested, even if you’re not sure, it’s a good peace of mind just to go out and get that testing because there’s still a large percentage of those who have HIV. They don’t know they have it, and that’s probably the worst-case scenario because they’re not on medications, they’re not getting treated, which means they can transmit the disease much easier. Those who have been diagnosed that are on medications; they’re not transmitting the disease at the rates of people who are undiagnosed and don’t know they’re potentially passing this along.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting tested for sexually transmitted diseases and infections every three to six months.

“If we can get more people on medications if they are diagnosed, and get them to the undetectable level, and those who have not been diagnosed yet, get them on PrEP,” Jung said. “That way, that reduces that transmission rate, and it can actually eradicate the disease pretty easily, as long as we get more people on PrEP, and more people to get tested and diagnosed and then on medication.”

AIDS Ministries of Northern Indiana offers free HIV and STD testing Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.

Health Plus Indiana provides free HIV testing.

The Berrien County Health Department also wants to remind community members of the HIV services accessible to them.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.