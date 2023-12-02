Medical Moment: A PREMIER way to treat esophageal cancer

Eating is something most of us take for granted. We do it three times a day, and that adds up to more than 1,000 meals a year.

But what if you had trouble eating? What of every bite was hard to swallow?

That’s the case for more than 21,000 people diagnosed each year with esophageal cancer. But now, an innovative robotic technology is helping these people eat pain free once again.

One day after 77-year-old Rudy Bland had part of his esophagus removed, he could eat and drink. That wouldn’t have happened five years ago.

“I wondered how bad it was and, ‘Was I gonna die?’” he said.

Rudy was diagnosed with Barrett’s of the esophagus a decade ago. That put him at risk for esophageal cancer.

“I was just going in for a normal colonoscopy, and that’s when they found the cancer spots,” he said.

Until recently, Rudy would have had to undergo a very invasive surgery involving lengthy incisions across his chest and stomach. Northwestern Medicine Thoracic Surgeon Ankit Bharat is one of the first to perform the premier program.

“It’s a minimal invasive, no muscle cutting, no bone cutting, no rib cutting,” Bharat said.

Using a robot, several small incisions are made in the belly. Through these incisions, surgeons remove the cancerous part of the esophagus.

“We take the food pipe out, we have to replace it with something else,” Bharat said. “So, we use the stomach to make a tube out of the stomach to replace the food pipe.”

The new approach reduces hospital stays from one month to two days, there’s less pain, less risk of infection and no feeding tube.

Because the stomach is smaller, Rudy now eats eight small meals a day. He hopes, one day, he can soon take his wife out to dinner to properly celebrate their 52 years.

Because the PREMIER procedure is less invasive, surgeons hope that more people who may not have been healthy enough for the more invasive operation will have a new alternative for treatment.

