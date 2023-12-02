Elkhart man’s convictions overturned due to missed speedy trial deadline

(WNDU) - Timing is everything. In this case, it was reason enough to vacate the criminal convictions of an Elkhart man.

A jury in St. Joseph County found Stevie Bradley, 51, guilty of multiple counts, including attempted murder and domestic battery, back in August 2022.

Last month, the Indiana Court of Appeals found that Bradley’s trial was not a “speedy” one and his convictions were overturned.

State law says no defendant shall be held in jail on a charge without a trial for a period of more than six months from the date of the charge or arrest.

Bradley had been sentenced to 40 years.

