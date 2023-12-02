3 Berrien County school districts join national social media lawsuit over students’ mental health

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three school districts in Berrien County are now part of a nationwide lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and other social media platforms.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the lawsuit claims the companies failed to protect students’ mental health.

The three districts joining the suit are St. Joseph Public Schools, Eau Claire Public Schools, and New Buffalo Area Schools.

More than 800 school districts nationwide are involved in the lawsuit. Districts have until Dec. 29 to get involved.

The specific social media companies on trial include Meta Platforms Inc., Snap Inc., ByteDance Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Altogether, these tech conglomerates own popular apps including Facebook, Instagram (Meta), Snapchat (Snap), TikTok (ByteDance) and YouTube (Alphabet).

The lawsuit alleges these social media companies are interfering with student learning, stating teachers and counselors are increasingly having to redirect educational time and resources to manage student’s mental health emergencies.

While the lawsuit calls for social media platforms to implement safeguards, the Surgeon General’s advisory also recommends schools incorporate digital and media literacy into education to reduce the risks of social media.

3 Berrien County school districts join national social media lawsuit over students' mental health

