Woman charged in crash that killed Argos teen in 2022

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is facing a felony charge in connection to a crash that killed an Argos teen last year.

Emily Carr, 16, was going into her junior year at Argos High School when she was killed in a crash at the intersection of US-31 and 18th Road in Marshall County on Aug. 20, 2022.

16 News Now is learning that Jowuana Edmond, 29, is charged with reckless homicide. Court paperwork shows Edmond was driving at a speed greater than reasonable for the existing conditions and disregarded the harm coming from that.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman says an arrest warrant has not been issued. Instead, Edmond was ordered to appear in court for an initial hearing on Jan. 9, 2024.

