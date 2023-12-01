WNDU’s Terry McFadden honored for work on Toys for Tots

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we’ve told you throughout recent weeks, our annual Toys for Tots collection drive is taking place Saturday morning.

WNDU first teamed up with the Marines decades ago to help collect toys for children in Michiana. And on Friday afternoon, the Marines stopped by The WNDU Studios to recognize one member of our team for leading our Toys for Tots efforts.

That team member, of course, is Terry McFadden.

For so-called baby boomers, any mention of the U.S. Marine Corps conjures up images of World War II and grainy film taken at the battle of Iwo Jima.

That epic military campaign between the Marines and Imperial Japanese Army in February 1945 culminated with Joe Rosenthal’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.” The AP photo appeared on newspaper front pages across America.

Two years after that Semper Fi moment, Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks delivered a few of his wife’s handcrafted dolls to an agency supporting children in need, creating Toys for Tots.

For decades, Terry has been the point man in our partnership with the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots campaign. So, nobody should have been surprised when members of Marine Corps Engineer Svcs. Co. South Bend showed up at The WNDU Studios to honor Terry for his years of service to Toys for Tots.

Terry comes by his commitment to Marine Corps causes naturally. His late father, Vic, was a Marine Corps veteran who celebrated the Corps’ birthday in his front yard each year, hoisting the Marine Corps flag into the South Bend sky in an event attended by Marines and Marine Corps vets.

You can watch Terry graciously accept his honor and talks about father’s time in the Marines in the video below:

