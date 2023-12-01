WNDU 16 News Now anchor Terry McFadden honored for work on Toys for Tots

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The local marines honored WNDU News Now anchor Terry McFadden Friday afternoon for his work on Toys for Tots over the years. Terry graciously accepted and then talked about his dad who served in the marines and lost his hand while on duty during the Korean War. Toys for Tots provides toys for children throughout Michiana. The 2023 edition will take place tomorrow on WNDU 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

