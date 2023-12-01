Advertise With Us

Tolson Center celebrates grand opening

By Natacha Casal
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Today was a big day for the Elkhart community as the new Tolson Center opened its doors.

The new community center is a massive 30,000 square feet and is located at 1325 Benham Dr. The project was made possible by support from the city of Elkhart, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and the READI grant.

“The history of the center has been around for decades,” explained Breanna Allen, executive director for the Tolson Center. “The legacy of an amazing couple that came to this community and wanted to make a different and make it their home. And they did right here in this neighborhood.”

The Tolson Center will feature many resources for the community, including career development and health and wellness support.

