Suspect in custody after leading police on multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A suspect is in custody after police say they led them on a chase across state lines in a stolen police car on Friday afternoon.

It all started when police say a handcuffed shoplifting suspect at the Menards near Main Street in Mishawaka began fighting with a Mishawaka police officer and an off-duty St. Joseph County police officer who happened to be at the store.

During the altercation, the suspect was able to take control of a Mishawaka police car on scene and drive off. St. Joseph County police officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle as it sped away north on Ironwood Road and crossed into Michigan.

Police say the stolen police car eventually crashed just east of Niles on M-60 near Yankee Street in Cass County. That’s where the suspect was apprehended by St. Joseph County and Cass County police officers.

The suspect was taken by Cass County police to the Cass County Jail. Police say the suspect was also wanted on multiple warrants in Kosciusko County.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the chase at this time.

