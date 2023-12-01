Advertise With Us

Shots fired investigation underway in Mishawaka neighborhood

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Mishawaka neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Broadway Street on reports of a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene tell 16 News Now that they believe this was a drive-by shooting.

Police are releasing few details and could not confirm if anyone was hit by gunfire. When asked if anyone had been injured in the altercation, Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski said, “It was too early to tell.”

“We’ve had several shots fired, uh, we’re on West Battel Street, and, uh, a car sped off,” Chief Witkowski continued. “That’s about all we know at this point. It’s still very early in the investigation.”

Witkowski says this kind of crime is out of character for this neighborhood, which he says is traditionally a very safe area.

