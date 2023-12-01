Advertise With Us

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is seen on stage during the Women's...
Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is seen on stage during the Women's Conference Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)((AP Photo/Matt Sayles))
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sandra Day O’Connor has passed away at the age of 93.

The retired Supreme Court Justice was the first woman to be appointed to the nation’s highest court.

She was nominated by President Reagan in 1981 and was unanimously confirmed.

She served on the court until 2006.

In 2009 President Barack Obama awarded her the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

During her time on the court abortion, affirmative action, voting rights and sex discrimination were key issues, and she was considered at the time to be the most powerful woman in the country.

She often voted to help women when it came to those key issues.

She reportedly died from complications of dementia.

