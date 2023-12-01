Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sandra Day O’Connor has passed away at the age of 93.

The retired Supreme Court Justice was the first woman to be appointed to the nation’s highest court.

She was nominated by President Reagan in 1981 and was unanimously confirmed.

She served on the court until 2006.

In 2009 President Barack Obama awarded her the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

During her time on the court abortion, affirmative action, voting rights and sex discrimination were key issues, and she was considered at the time to be the most powerful woman in the country.

She often voted to help women when it came to those key issues.

She reportedly died from complications of dementia.

Stay with WNDU.com and 16 News Now for more information on this story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.