Multi-state police chase ends in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a multi-state police chase ended in Cass County.

Details are currently limited, but the chase ended near M-60 and Yankee Street in Howard Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

We’re currently working to learn what led to the chase, if anyone was hurt, and if anyone has been taken into custody.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

