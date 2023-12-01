Michiana Eats: Iggy’s Pizza Shop

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Iggy’s Pizza Shop opened its doors in April of 2019, and has since become a popular spot in Michiana.

The family-owned business prides itself on fresh toppings, and light, fluffy dough. But in an area with so many other pizza joints, what sets them apart?

“The dough itself is the best part,” said Bob Egierski, the owner. “We use an organic wheat flour, unlike many of the other pizza places around here. And what’s nice about it is you can eat two or three pieces at other places, and you start getting bloated. With our pizza, it doesn’t happen.”

Iggy’s Pizza Shop offers four different base sauces, numerous toppings, dipping sauces, and even fresh bread when dough is available.

Guests are asked to call (574) 400-0612 to place an order. Pre-orders begin at 3 p.m.

Iggy’s Pizza Shop is located at 12980 Adams Road in Granger. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.