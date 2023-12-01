Michiana Eats: Iggy’s Pizza Shop

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Iggy’s Pizza Shop opened its doors in April of 2019, and has since become a popular spot in Michiana.

The family-owned business prides itself on fresh toppings, and light, fluffy dough. But in an area with so many other pizza joints, what sets them apart?

“The dough itself is the best part,” said Bob Egierski, the owner. “We use an organic wheat flour, unlike many of the other pizza places around here. And what’s nice about it is you can eat two or three pieces at other places, and you start getting bloated. With our pizza, it doesn’t happen.”

Iggy’s Pizza Shop offers four different base sauces, numerous toppings, dipping sauces, and even fresh bread when dough is available.

Guests are asked to call (574) 400-0612 to place an order. Pre-orders begin at 3 p.m.

Iggy’s Pizza Shop is located at 12980 Adams Road in Granger. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A generic photo of the Tolson Center.

Tolson Center celebrates grand opening

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Natacha Casal
The Tolson Center will feature many resources for the community, including career development and health and wellness support.

News

Search continues for St. Joseph County, Mich., woman who went missing 5 years ago

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Crossing Borders: Chicago churches begin taking in migrants from tent cities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By George Mallet
Busloads of migrants have started moving out of tent cities and into churches as part of a new initiative started by the city's mayor.

News

This student crossing the street on her bike was mere feet from being hit crossing Angela...

South Bend, Notre Dame partner up for Angela Boulevard restoration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Construction should begin “first thing” in the spring, and they plan on finishing before the 2024 football season.

Latest News

News

Crossing Borders: Chicago churches begin taking in migrants from tent cities

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Police investigating shooting on Western Avenue

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

A look at the Eddy Street renovation project

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tolson Center celebrates grand opening

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Medical Moment: Kidney damage and NSAIDs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Former LaPorte High School coach found not guilty in child seduction case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Lorenzo Medrano was accused of inappropriately touching a student at LaPorte High School during the 2019-2020 school year.