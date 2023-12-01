Meet Olive the Tamandua from the Potawatomi Zoo!

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our friends from the Potawatomi Zoo made a visit to The WNDU Studios on Friday afternoon to introduce us to one of their Ambassador Animals!

Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon and brought along his friend, Olive! She is a tamandua, which is like an anteater (in fact, the giant anteater is its closest relative!).

To learn more about Olive, watch the video above! (SPOILER: she loves applesauce!)

You can also catch a funny moment from the interview in the video below (ANOTHER SPOILER: you’ll want to say, “Bless you!”).

Meanwhile, Sisk, Lauren, and Josh chatted about the zoo’s ongoing Gift of Lights event. For more information, click here. You can also find our previous coverage of the event by clicking here.

