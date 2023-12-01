Man in custody after leading police on multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car

(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase across state lines in a stolen police car on Friday afternoon.

It all started when police say a handcuffed shoplifting suspect, identified as 42-year-old Michael Lee Eppenbaugh, at the Menards near Main Street in Mishawaka began fighting with a Mishawaka police officer and an off-duty St. Joseph County police officer who happened to be at the store.

During the struggle, police say Eppenbaugh was able to take control of a Mishawaka police car on scene and drive off. Officers located the stolen vehicle a short time later as it sped away north on Ironwood Road and crossed into Michigan.

Police say the stolen police car eventually crashed with another vehicle just east of Niles on M-60 near Yankee Street in Cass County. That’s where Eppenbaugh was taken into custody.

Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh(St. Joseph County Police Department)

According to police, Eppenbaugh was taken to the hospital after the crash, but is now at the Cass County Jail. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Vicksburg woman, was not injured.

Police say Eppenbaugh was also wanted on multiple warrants in Kosciusko County.

The incident remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Starter’s house demolished at Notre Dame’s Burke Golf Course

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The structure has been demolished to accommodate the relocation of Holy Cross Drive.

News

Starter’s house demolished at Notre Dame’s Burke Golf Course

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

LaGrange County Jail confinement officer accused of sexual battery involving inmate

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Michiana attorney remembers Sandra Day O’Connor

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Picture of terry McFadden receiving award from local marines

WNDU 16 News Now anchor Terry McFadden honored for work on Toys for Tots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
McFadden has spent many Saturday mornings over the years working on Toys for Tots

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Low 40s this weekend; More rain on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will come in around average the next few days

News

WNDU 16 News Now anchor Terry McFadden receives honor for his work on Toys for Tots

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Benton Harbor’s most...

All lead water service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s been a long time coming since city commissioners declared a state of emergency back in October 2021.

News

All lead water service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago