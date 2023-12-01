A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame football team, you’ve likely noticed that several Irish players entered the transfer portal this week.

Here’s a glance at the players that are looking to spend their next season elsewhere.

Monday, Nov. 27

Nana Osafo-Mensah – Defensive End

The fifth-year defensive end was the first Irish player to enter his name into the transfer portal. He finished the 2023 season with 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two quarterback hurries.

Chris Tyree – Wide Receiver

The senior running back-turned-receiver led the Irish this season with 484 receiving yards, and his 26 catches were third-most on the team.

As Mike Berardino from our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune points out, Tyree is the first Irish player since Julius Jones (1999-2003) with career scores by punt return, kick return, rush attempt and reception.

Thank you, ND.



Love thee ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zmRswpRGbH — Chris Tyree (@chris_tyree4) November 27, 2023

Zeke Correll – Center

The fifth-year center missed Notre Dame’s final two games this season after suffering a concussion during the loss to Clemson. He ends his Notre Dame career with 31 starts in 39 games, with his first starts coming during Notre Dame’s 2020 playoff run.

Thank you Notre Dame ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gb1Lm2IGyO — Zeke Correll (@zekecorrell) November 27, 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Aidan Keanaaina – Nose Tackle

The 6-foot-3, 309-pound nose tackle entered the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of remaining eligibility, according to Berardino. Over four seasons in South Bend, he saw the field for just 90 snaps.

Love thee ☘️ pic.twitter.com/CHIR1KyTFi — AIDAN IKAIKA KEANAAINA (@AidanAkfootball) November 28, 2023

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tobias Merriweather – Wide Receiver

The sophomore wide receiver caught 14 passes this season for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for a 41-yard yard touchdown as a freshman before he was sidelined for the rest of the season with a concussion. Merriweather has two seasons of remaining eligibility.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Ramon Henderson – Safety

Henderson enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility. He made only one start this year against Central Michigan, according to Berardino, and only seven fpr his Notre Dame career.

Now with Ramon Henderson — ND Portal Entrant 7 https://t.co/uW2N3hfWVV pic.twitter.com/KZvxOwgSwn — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) November 30, 2023

Braylon James – Wide Receiver

The freshman became the third wide receiver to enter the transfer portal in the same week that Notre Dame announced it was parting ways with receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. Berardino says James only saw the field for 22 snaps in four games and caught only one pass.

