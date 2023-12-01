A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame football team, you’ve likely noticed that several Irish players entered the transfer portal this week.
Here’s a glance at the players that are looking to spend their next season elsewhere.
Monday, Nov. 27
Nana Osafo-Mensah – Defensive End
The fifth-year defensive end was the first Irish player to enter his name into the transfer portal. He finished the 2023 season with 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two quarterback hurries.
Chris Tyree – Wide Receiver
The senior running back-turned-receiver led the Irish this season with 484 receiving yards, and his 26 catches were third-most on the team.
As Mike Berardino from our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune points out, Tyree is the first Irish player since Julius Jones (1999-2003) with career scores by punt return, kick return, rush attempt and reception.
Zeke Correll – Center
The fifth-year center missed Notre Dame’s final two games this season after suffering a concussion during the loss to Clemson. He ends his Notre Dame career with 31 starts in 39 games, with his first starts coming during Notre Dame’s 2020 playoff run.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Aidan Keanaaina – Nose Tackle
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound nose tackle entered the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of remaining eligibility, according to Berardino. Over four seasons in South Bend, he saw the field for just 90 snaps.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Tobias Merriweather – Wide Receiver
The sophomore wide receiver caught 14 passes this season for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for a 41-yard yard touchdown as a freshman before he was sidelined for the rest of the season with a concussion. Merriweather has two seasons of remaining eligibility.
Thursday, Nov. 30
Ramon Henderson – Safety
Henderson enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility. He made only one start this year against Central Michigan, according to Berardino, and only seven fpr his Notre Dame career.
Braylon James – Wide Receiver
The freshman became the third wide receiver to enter the transfer portal in the same week that Notre Dame announced it was parting ways with receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. Berardino says James only saw the field for 22 snaps in four games and caught only one pass.
