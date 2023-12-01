A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal

Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson (11) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16,...
Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson (11) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame football team, you’ve likely noticed that several Irish players entered the transfer portal this week.

Here’s a glance at the players that are looking to spend their next season elsewhere.

Monday, Nov. 27

Nana Osafo-Mensah – Defensive End

The fifth-year defensive end was the first Irish player to enter his name into the transfer portal. He finished the 2023 season with 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two quarterback hurries.

Chris Tyree – Wide Receiver

The senior running back-turned-receiver led the Irish this season with 484 receiving yards, and his 26 catches were third-most on the team.

As Mike Berardino from our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune points out, Tyree is the first Irish player since Julius Jones (1999-2003) with career scores by punt return, kick return, rush attempt and reception.

Zeke Correll – Center

The fifth-year center missed Notre Dame’s final two games this season after suffering a concussion during the loss to Clemson. He ends his Notre Dame career with 31 starts in 39 games, with his first starts coming during Notre Dame’s 2020 playoff run.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Aidan Keanaaina – Nose Tackle

The 6-foot-3, 309-pound nose tackle entered the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of remaining eligibility, according to Berardino. Over four seasons in South Bend, he saw the field for just 90 snaps.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tobias Merriweather – Wide Receiver

The sophomore wide receiver caught 14 passes this season for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He had one catch for a 41-yard yard touchdown as a freshman before he was sidelined for the rest of the season with a concussion. Merriweather has two seasons of remaining eligibility.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Ramon Henderson – Safety

Henderson enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility. He made only one start this year against Central Michigan, according to Berardino, and only seven fpr his Notre Dame career.

Braylon James – Wide Receiver

The freshman became the third wide receiver to enter the transfer portal in the same week that Notre Dame announced it was parting ways with receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. Berardino says James only saw the field for 22 snaps in four games and caught only one pass.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti watches as his team plays against Coastal Carolina...

Indiana Hoosiers agree to deal with Curt Cignetti as new football coach

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Cignetti spent the past five seasons at James Madison, where he presided over an FCS powerhouse and then over one of the most successful transitions to FBS in NCAA history.

Notre Dame

No. 18 Notre Dame women top No. 20 Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
The Irish rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Tennessee 74-69.

Notre Dame

Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...

Duke QB Riley Leonard enters transfer portal, could be a Notre Dame target

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have three younger scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but they are all unproven.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame men fall to South Carolina 65-53 in ACC/SEC Challenge

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish trailed by only three at halftime, but the Gamecocks used the second half to distance themselves.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 17 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish moved up one spot from No. 18 to No. 17 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night after they blew Stanford out on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
This was Stuckey’s second season at Notre Dame, as he was hired from Baylor back in January 2022.

Notre Dame

Coach Marcus Freeman weighs in on bowl participation on Nov. 27, 2023.

‘It’s an important game’: Coach Marcus Freeman weighs in on bowl participation

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
He said he and his staff are meeting with players now on whether or not they’ll participate in a bowl or if they’ll opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft Combine.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 16 in latest AP Poll after win over Stanford

Updated: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (9-3) rose one spot in this week’s rankings after blowing out Stanford 56-23 in their regular season finale.

College

Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college...

Tom Allen won’t return for eighth season as Indiana Hoosiers coach, AP sources say

Updated: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Allen had four years left on a contract he received in 2021 and is owed $20.8 million.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...

Estimé scores 4 TDs as No. 18 Notre Dame routs Stanford 56-23

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Audric Estimé ran for a career-high 238 yards and Notre Dame overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Stanford on Saturday night.