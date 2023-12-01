LaGrange County Jail confinement officer accused of sexual battery involving inmate

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A confinement officer at the LaGrange County Jail has been arrested after he was accused of sexual battery involving an inmate.

The LaGrange County Sheriff requested Indiana State Police to investigate the allegations back in late October. The investigation was completed in mid-November and the case report was submitted to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 21-year-old Jaden Boyd. He was taken into custody at his LaGrange home and is currently being housed in the Steuben County Jail.

Boyd is facing a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a service provider, according to police.

