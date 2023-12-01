Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos expelled from Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. ( WNDU) - The House has voted to expel GOP Rep. George Santos following a report from the House Ethics Committee two weeks ago that he repeatedly broke the law.

Santos is the sixth House member in U.S history to be expelled from Congress and it’s the first time it has happened in more than 20 years.

Santos faces about two dozen federal criminal charges, but he has never been convicted.

He is also accused of lying about many things, including his past experiences and on his resume.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was against removing Santos because he says he was worried about the precedent it would set.

Johnson did say however, that members of Congress should vote their conscience.

The vote to expel Santos was 311 to 114. Two-thirds of the house members ( 290 votes ) were needed to expel him

