Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos expelled from Congress

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central...
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Santos pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. ( WNDU) - The House has voted to expel GOP Rep. George Santos following a report from the House Ethics Committee two weeks ago that he repeatedly broke the law.

Santos is the sixth House member in U.S history to be expelled from Congress and it’s the first time it has happened in more than 20 years.

Santos faces about two dozen federal criminal charges, but he has never been convicted.

He is also accused of lying about many things, including his past experiences and on his resume.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was against removing Santos because he says he was worried about the precedent it would set.

Johnson did say however, that members of Congress should vote their conscience.

The vote to expel Santos was 311 to 114. Two-thirds of the house members ( 290 votes ) were needed to expel him

