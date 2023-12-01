Advertise With Us

Cheerleading squad for those with disabilities ecstatic to be included in state competition

Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities became a crowd favorite during a cheer competition in Texas. (Source: KWTX)
By Julie Hays and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Cheerleaders on a squad for those with disabilities quickly became a crowd favorite as they participated in an inaugural cheer competition in Central Texas.

The No Limitations All-Star squad, which helps provide sports activities for those with disabilities, said they were ecstatic to be included in the first Heart of Texas Spirit Showcase.

“The girls loved it,” said Julie Potts, the mother of one of the cheerleaders. “The crowd was so amazing. They roared so loud for our girls that it brought me to tears and left our girls feeling like they just won the entire competition.”

The girls practiced for nearly two months leading up to the competition and got a helping hand from several volunteers.

Head cheer coach Katy Cordell made sure the girls were ready with the help of Baylor student Kathryn Willis and fellow cheer coaches Maria Nybert and Melissa O’Hare.

Cordell said the girls’ performance reminded everyone what the sport of cheer is all about.

“They did an outstanding job showcasing their spirit as they cheered and did a few stunts and tumbling skills,” Cordell said. “They were definitely one of the crowd favorites. It was inspiring and highlighted what being a cheerleader is all about.”

O’Hare also shared similar feelings about the event.

“We practiced every Saturday for six weeks and it was really exciting to see how well received their performance was by the audience and the other cheer teams,” she said.

Event organizers said they are planning to make this a yearly competition.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter Monica Murphy.
Police investigating after 2 injured in shooting near Family Dollar
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
17-year-old injured in Mishawaka shooting
If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact Detective Glaspie at...
Police: Search underway for missing South Bend woman
Dozens of Michiana farmers help harvest fallen friend’s crops
Officials with Elkhart Public Works told 16 News Now that less than five pounds of chlorine...
Chlorine leak in Elkhart contained

Latest News

WNDU 16 News Now anchor Terry McFadden receives honor for his work on Toys for Tots
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Benton Harbor’s most...
All lead water service lines replaced in Benton Harbor
All lead water service lines replaced in Benton Harbor