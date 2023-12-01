Celebrate the season at the ‘Legends Let It Snow Lodge’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s December, which means it’s time to gather with friends and family! We have a perfect place to do just that, and it’ll surely get you into the holiday spirit!

Rakell and Annette from Legends of Notre Dame joined Lauren Moss and Joshua short to tell them all about the “Legends Let It Snow Lodge,” which kicks off on Friday and runs through January.

The events allow families to celebrate the season with festive drinks and food. Kids can enjoy candy, arts and crafts, and other fun activities while the parents get to enjoy festive holiday drinks!

While telling Lauren and Josh about the programming, Rakell and Annette showed them how to make one of the several holiday drinks on their menu — the “Naughty or Nice Apple Margarita!” You can learn more about that by watching the video above!

“Legends Let It Snow Lodge” is open to the public beginning at 4 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. on Saturdays beginning Friday, Dec. 2, through Jan. 27. You can also contact Experience Notre Dame to book your own private party.

Here’s a look at some of the special events at the snow lodge:

Dec. 2 : Live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gingerbread house building - $20 includes gingerbread house, ornament or stocking to decorate, and a small gift bag

Dec. 9 : Live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cocktail mixing demonstration at 5 p.m. - $25 includes a toast, cocktail and demonstration or $50 includes a toast, cocktail and demonstration and at-home drink package to take with home

Dec. 16 : Live music from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 : Live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cocktail mixing demonstration at 5 p.m. - $25 includes a toast, cocktail and demonstration or $50 includes a toast, cocktail and demonstration and at-home drink package to take home

You can register now by clicking here.

Legends of Notre Dame is located right in the parking lot of Notre Dame Stadium. (100 Legends, Notre Dame IN 46556). For more information on Legends, click here.

