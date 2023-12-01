Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party happening Friday night

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 12th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party is happening Friday night, and it’s a great way to have a good time while helping an amazing cause.

For those who are unfamiliar with the South Bend International Airport’s Bears in the Air program, it raises funds to purchase brand new teddy bears to provide to children in area hospitals. It also raises money for the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center.

The first teddy bears for this year’s program were donated by community leaders earlier this week.

One of the co-founders, Michael Daigle, joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about the program and Friday night’s kickoff party. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The party takes place at the airport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the party is $35 per person at the door. Only adults ages 21+ are allowed. For more details on the party, click here.

If you can’t make it to the party but you still want to donate to this cause, click here!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

Digital Media Account Executive (Chicago)

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Gray Digital Media Chicago is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives.

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

Meteorologist (Weekend)

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station located in South Bend, Indiana, is actively seeking an enthusiastic and innovative individual to join our team as a weekend Meteorologist.

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

Multimedia Journalist

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual, who enjoys generating story ideas, writing to video and performing compelling live shots.

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

News Producer (Primary)

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU is looking for a talented News Producer to join our award-winning team.

Latest News

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

Gray Television Future Focus Intern Spring/Summer ‘24

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Are you among the best and brightest at your college or university and are contemplating what’s next?

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

Assistant News Director

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU-TV, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana, is searching for a passionate, creative, and experienced news leader to fill an Assistant News Director role.

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

News Marketing/Promotions Producer

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU-TV is in search of a dynamic, highly creative News Marketing and Promotions Producer who exudes high energy, possesses a sense of urgency, and excels in interpersonal skills to drive our news promotions creative efforts.

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

Multimedia Consultant

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives.

Careers

WNDU 16 News Now

Multimedia Consultant

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual who enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives.

Legal

Gray

App Support

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST
|
By Gray Media
App Support