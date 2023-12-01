Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party happening Friday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 12th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party is happening Friday night, and it’s a great way to have a good time while helping an amazing cause.

For those who are unfamiliar with the South Bend International Airport’s Bears in the Air program, it raises funds to purchase brand new teddy bears to provide to children in area hospitals. It also raises money for the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center.

The first teddy bears for this year’s program were donated by community leaders earlier this week.

One of the co-founders, Michael Daigle, joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about the program and Friday night’s kickoff party. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The party takes place at the airport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the party is $35 per person at the door. Only adults ages 21+ are allowed. For more details on the party, click here.

If you can’t make it to the party but you still want to donate to this cause, click here!

