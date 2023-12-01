17-year-old injured in Mishawaka shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after police say a teenager was shot Thursday night in Mishawaka.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just before 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Battell Street. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Mishawaka Police Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Witnesses on scene tell 16 News Now that they believe this was a drive-by shooting. Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski told 16 News Now on scene that this kind of crime is out of character for this neighborhood, which he says is traditionally a very safe area.

