17-year-old injured in Mishawaka shooting

A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.
A photo from the scene provided by our reporter.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after police say a teenager was shot Thursday night in Mishawaka.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just before 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Battell Street. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Mishawaka Police Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Witnesses on scene tell 16 News Now that they believe this was a drive-by shooting. Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski told 16 News Now on scene that this kind of crime is out of character for this neighborhood, which he says is traditionally a very safe area.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is seen on stage during the Women's...

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
She was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court

Forecast

First Alert Weather: A Rainy End to the Workweek For Michiana

First Alert Weather: A Rainy End to the Workweek For Michiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Rain will persist into the evening, making some late plans soggy

News

First Alert Weather: A Rainy End to the Workweek For Michiana

First Alert Weather: A Rainy End to the Workweek For Michiana

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Tolson Center hosts grand opening

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

2 injured in shooting near Belleville Plaza

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Shots fired investigation underway in Mishawaka neighborhood

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson (11) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16,...

A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you’re a fan of the Notre Dame football team, you’ve likely noticed that several Irish players entered the transfer portal this week.

Community

A generic photo of the Tolson Center.

Excitement surrounding new Tolson Center in Elkhart

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The Tolson Center will feature many resources for the community, including career development and health and wellness support.

News

Search continues for St. Joseph County, Mich., woman who went missing 5 years ago

Updated: 17 hours ago