South Bend’s last round of leaf pickup for 2023 underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is collecting leaves one last time this year.

City crews are making one final pass through neighborhoods, street by street, in nine distinct areas from now through the end of December based on the schedule that can be found by clicking here.

City officials say you do not have to call to request a pickup, but all pickup dates are weather permitting. If the weather disrupts the city’s schedule, the latest version can be viewed on the city’s website.

“It’s an important part of our operations,” says Jitin Kain, deputy director of South Bend’s Department of Public Works. “We pick the leaves up so that the leaves don’t clog our storm sewer system. The leaves are picked up and taken to the city’s Organic Resources Facility, where they are converted to compost.”

Leaves must be raked to the lawn area by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pickup date and must be free of sticks, trash, and other debris. Do not park your car on top or in front of leaf piles.

(City of South Bend)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.