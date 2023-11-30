South Bend’s last round of leaf pickup for 2023 begins Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend will collect leaves one last time this year starting Thursday.

City crews will make one final pass through neighborhoods, street by street, in nine distinct areas from Nov. 30 through the end of December based on the schedule that can be found by clicking here. All pickup dates are weather permitting.

City officials say you do not have to call to request a pickup. If the weather disrupts the city’s schedule, the latest version can be viewed on the city’s website.

Leaves must be raked to the lawn area by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pickup date and must be free of sticks, trash, and other debris. Do not park your car on top or in front of leaf piles.

(City of South Bend)

South Bend's last round of leaf pickup for 2023 begins Thursday

