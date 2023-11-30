Search continues for St. Joseph County, Mich., woman who went missing 5 years ago

Brittany Shank
Brittany Shank(WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in St. Joseph County, Mich., say they are still searching for answers after a woman went missing on this day five years ago.

Brittany Shank, 23, went missing on Nov. 30, 2018, in the 33000 Block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis. Five years later, St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman says the investigation is still open and that the sheriff’s office continues to follow up on tips and leads.

“Brittany’s family and friends, the community, and law enforcement are understandably frustrated to not have the answers about her disappearance, and I feel for them,” Undersheriff Bingaman said in a press release regarding the five-year anniversary of Brittany’s disappearance. “This office is committed to continue to give this case the full attention it deserves, to find Brittany, and bring some closure to those grieving.”

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Western Michigan University Cold Case Program back in January to assist with the case. Police say Brittany’s case is the largest case the program has seen up to this point, with over 1072 individuals mentioned within the case file.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to search multiple locations throughout Michigan and Indiana using drones, cadaver dogs and search groups.

If you have any information about Brittany, you’re encouraged to call contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045.

