Advertise With Us

Police: Search underway for missing South Bend woman

If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact Detective Glaspie at...
If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact Detective Glaspie at 574-235-7508 or 574-302-1260.(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Loretta Duda.

Duda is 5′3″, 175 lbs., and was last seen by friends and family several months ago despite only recently being reported as missing.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact Detective Glaspie at 574-235-7508 or 574-302-1260.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Michiana farmers help harvest fallen friend’s crops
The crash happened early Wednesday morning in the 8000 block of E. Epworth Forest Road.
North Webster man dies after car hits tree in Kosciusko County
Patrick Scott (arrested) and Valerie Tindall (missing)
Indiana man arrested after remains believed to be of missing teen found on his property
Buchanan City Manager resigns, cites toxic environment in workplace
Buchanan City Manager resigns, cites toxic environment in workplace
Officials with Elkhart Public Works told 16 News Now that less than five pounds of chlorine...
Chlorine leak in Elkhart contained

Latest News

Michiana Eats: Iggy’s Pizza Shop
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rainy Friday morning; 40s through the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather
150+ dancers to take part in ‘Epic HoliDaze!’ performance at Elkhart Winterfest