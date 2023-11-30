LIVE: Police investigating shooting on Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting on Western Avenue, near Belleville Plaza.

Authorities responded to the 4800 block of Western Avenue around 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police say two people have been shot and have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

There is no word yet on any suspect.

