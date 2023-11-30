Advertise With Us

LIVE: Police investigating shooting on Western Avenue

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting on Western Avenue, near Belleville Plaza.

Authorities responded to the 4800 block of Western Avenue around 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police say two people have been shot and have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

There is no word yet on any suspect.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

