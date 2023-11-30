One School at a Time: LaVille’s Culinary Arts program wins Martin’s grant

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Culinary Arts program is relatively new at LaVille High School in Lakeville. The students are learning everything from how to chop veggies to how to cater a school event.

They just won a $1,000 One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets. The students are cooking up some big plans.

“Right now, I’ve started dicing up carrots for the chicken dumpling soup we’re making,” said Paul Clayton, a LaVille high school senior. “Really, the hardest thing you have to do is not cut yourself, which is easier said than done.”

“Learning how to double and triple recipes is also complicated sometimes, but sometimes you might need it,” said Maddie Brewster, a junior at LaVille.

Senior Noah Samuel shared what he likes about the class.

“I like the creativity. I like finding new recipes and trying them out. I like to challenge myself a lot,” Samuel said.

This class teaches skills to make a good meal or find a great job.

“As long as you have an interest and passion for culinary, it can be a great career pathway or the best hobby in the world in my opinion,” said Jyll McNeil, Culinary Arts teacher at LaVille.

This is McNeil’s second year with the program.

“Last year was the first year of the culinary program and I had eight students,” she said. “And this year I have 17, so it’s growing.”

The Martin’s grant will help the kids show off what they’ve learned.

“We’re hoping to use this grant which is such an exciting opportunity to host a holiday meal for people in our community,” McNeil said.

They held their first big event last year. And they catered several other celebrations for the school.

“It’s a simple, yet fun way to show appreciation for them,” Brewster said.

In the best way possible, with a variety of entrees.

“We did a roasted pork tenderloin. Homemade roasted potatoes. And veggies and then we did a New York-style cheesecake for dessert. It was really fun,” McNeil said.

They aren’t simple meals.

“Not exactly,” McNeil said. “I’m really trying to give them challenging recipes. And being able to hand over a recipe. Saying you need to tweak this. Giving them the skills to season and flavor foods the way they should be.”

“It’s something I didn’t expect I was going to like so much. And I do so… it’s great,” said LaVille senior Michael Uvalles.

Uvalles is already working with the professionals at Notre Dame as an apprentice. He’s glad this class helped him find his passion.

“You’re cooking yes, but you also cooking with different people every time. That’s why I love this class so much. Keeps you on your toes, y’know?” Uvalles said.

“My hope is that they just continue the love for food. And cooking and what it does to bring people together,” McNeil said.

If you would like to nominate your school for a One School at a Time grant from Martin's Super Markets, click here.

