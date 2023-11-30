Officials handling chlorine leak at Wellfield Botanical Gardens
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire and hazmat are currently pumping sewer lines at Wellfield Botanical Gardens due to a chlorine leak.
The call came in around 6:30a.m., and it’s expected to be resolved around 7:45a.m.
We have a team at the scene right now, and we’re working to figure out what sewer lines might have been shut down in response.
This is a breaking news story that we will continue to update as we learn more information.
