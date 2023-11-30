Advertise With Us

No. 18 Notre Dame women top No. 20 Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

(WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Natalija Marshall added 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Notre Dame rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat No. 20 Tennessee 74-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Notre Dame trailed 45-29 with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Irish went on a 15-3 run to get within 50-48 before Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell closed the frame by completing a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left for a five-point lead entering the fourth.

Anna DeWolfe scored with 4:25 remaining in the fourth to give Notre Dame its first lead, 62-61, since it was 9-8 midway through the first frame. KK Bransford spun into the lane and sank a shot with 47.7 seconds left to give Notre Dame the lead for good.

Westbeld made two free throws with 10.8 left before grabbing a defensive rebound at the other end. She added another free throws and freshman Hannah Hidalgo made a steal at the buzzer.

Hidalgo scored 13 points, Bransford had 12 and DeWolfe 11 for Notre Dame (6-1). Hidalgo had five assists of her seven assists in the third quarter to help Notre Dame outscore Tennessee 23-16.

The Irish shot 43% from the field despite going 0 for 9 from distance.

Notre Dame has a week off before hosting Lafayette on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Into the 40s through the weekend
Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey
Nathan Finney pictured with family.
Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

Latest News

Duke's Riley Leonard throws during an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Durham,...
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard enters transfer portal, could be a Notre Dame target
Notre Dame men fall to South Carolina 65-53 in ACC/SEC Challenge
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the...
Notre Dame moves up to No. 17 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey