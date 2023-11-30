No. 18 Notre Dame women top No. 20 Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Natalija Marshall added 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Notre Dame rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat No. 20 Tennessee 74-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Notre Dame trailed 45-29 with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Irish went on a 15-3 run to get within 50-48 before Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell closed the frame by completing a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left for a five-point lead entering the fourth.

Anna DeWolfe scored with 4:25 remaining in the fourth to give Notre Dame its first lead, 62-61, since it was 9-8 midway through the first frame. KK Bransford spun into the lane and sank a shot with 47.7 seconds left to give Notre Dame the lead for good.

Westbeld made two free throws with 10.8 left before grabbing a defensive rebound at the other end. She added another free throws and freshman Hannah Hidalgo made a steal at the buzzer.

Hidalgo scored 13 points, Bransford had 12 and DeWolfe 11 for Notre Dame (6-1). Hidalgo had five assists of her seven assists in the third quarter to help Notre Dame outscore Tennessee 23-16.

The Irish shot 43% from the field despite going 0 for 9 from distance.

Notre Dame has a week off before hosting Lafayette on Dec. 6.

